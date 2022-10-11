Bert W. Boening

OVERLAND PARK, KS — Bert Boening was born and raised on Galveston Island, TX. He was a 1955 graduate of Ball High School where he played baseball and basketball. Upon graduation, Bert was in the Texas National Guard and quickly started his lifelong career with the Santa Fe Railroad. As a bachelor, Bert lived in Galveston, Beaumont, New Orleans and Ft. Worth. It was Ft. Worth where he met the love of his life, Dorothy N. Jackson. Bert and Dorothy were married in 1970 and headed back to New Orleans. Many of their favorite memories were made there with great friends and family. In December of 1973, they welcomed their daughter Debra. The following year they headed back to Texas, this time in the Houston area and remained there for 11 years. Once again, the Santa Fe came calling and they relocated their family to St. Louis, Missouri. It was there that Bert enjoyed watching one of his favorite MLB teams from childhood, the St. Louis Cardinals, played many rounds of golf, spent a lot of time on soccer fields watching Debra play. He also learned how to use a snow shovel (never had to do that before). Bert retired from the Santa Fe Railroad after 40 years of service in 1995. Early in retirement Bert spent time playing golf & fantasy baseball. In April 1998, Bert finally welcomed the son he never had when Debra married Shawn Nault. In 2000 Debra & Shawn relocated to the Kansas City area and so did Bert & Dorothy. There they created a new home in Overland Park, Kansas. Bert and Dorothy joined and became members at Holy Cross Lutheran Church where Bert was an active participant in the "do-nothings" and a regular usher and greeter. They also loved to travel and were able to enjoy adventures to 49 out of 50 states. Retirement became a lot more fun when Bert became a grandfather ("Popo") to Logan and Lucy. This was the greatest joy for them having the opportunity to care for and entertain their grandchildren and watch them grow.
Bert was a man of faith, dedicated to worshiping and serving God. He was a devoted family man, placing his family first. He was a loyal friend, becoming a friend a friend would like to have. He was a competitor and would watch any sport but preferred college basketball (KU), baseball (STL Cardinals, NY Yankees) and college football (University of Texas).
Bert was preceded in death by his father, Fredrick C. Boening, Elsie G Boening (Thomas) and brother Fredrick Boening Jr. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Dorothy, daughter Debra Nault (Shawn), Brother, Henry "Butch" Boening (Peggy) of Galveston, TX and sister Carol Wyly (Bill) of Texas City, TX; grandson Logan Nault, granddaughter Lucy Nault and a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 10am-11am Friday, October 14th at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7851 W. 119th Street, Overland Park, KS 66213 followed by a funeral service at 11am. Fond memories or condolences may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
