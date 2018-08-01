Pate
Funeral services for Jerry Pate Sr. will be held at 6 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson.
Torres
Funeral services for Larry Torres will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.