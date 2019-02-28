9/15/1956 - 2/22/2019
On the beautiful day of September 15, 1956 in Galveston, Texas, Robert Dale Goff was born to the union of Umon and Matilda Goff. Robert lived his life in his hometown of La Marque, Texas.
Robert passed away peacefully on February 22, 2019. He was educated in the La Marque School District and was a graduate of La Marque High School, class of 1974. At an early age he was baptized at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church.
Robert worked as a construction worker and was a handy man to many. When not working, Robert enjoyed the company of many friends and family. He always made you smile and laugh. He had a beautiful sense of humor and he was an amazing dancer.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Umon and Matilda Goff; his siblings, Mahilda (Odell) Goff Hanson and Jimmy (Shirley) Goff; and his nephew, Eric Bowie.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving children: LaShuna (Alfred) Spurlock and Tyra Goff; grandson: Alfred Spurlock, III; his companion of many years, Voncil Adkins; sister, Amy Bowie; brother: Raymon Goff; aunts: Katie Jeter, Verbal Martin, Ella (Joe) Cunningham and Dorothy (Andrew) Moran; uncle, Herman Williams; nieces: Shalesia Goff and Asia Goff, nephews: Roderick (Tonya) Goff, Jermaine Goff, and Dorian (Coti) Goff, and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services will be held at Greater Bell Zion Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. and the visitation will start at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Jerry B. Lee, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
