GALVESTON—
Albert Salinas Sr. age 72 departed this life on Saturday August 29, 2020 at UTMB.
The family will receive visitors at Carnes Funeral Home in Galveston Thursday September 3rd at 5:00 P.M.. Graveside services will be Friday September 4th at 10:00 AM at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Survivors are his son Albert Salinas III ( Erica ) his two grandsons Tony and Marcus and sister Nancy Gutierrez (Sergio) numerous nieces and nephews.
