LEAGUE CITY — John William Bones IV, 68, of League City, Texas, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020
John Bones IV was born January 27, 1952 in Texas City, Texas. He was self-employed.
He is preceded in death by son, Kevin Bones.
Survivors include loving wife, Patricia Jeanne Bones; sister, Laura Tooley and husband Fred and numerous other relatives and friends.
No services were held, John’s wishes were to be cremated.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made sent to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Avenue North, Texas City, Texas 77590.
