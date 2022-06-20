DICKINSON, TX — Grace Marie Mason was born June 6, 1928, in Richmond, Virginia, to Lester Peterson and Annie Jackson. On June 16, 2022, Grace passed away peacefully with her family around her.
Grace attended elementary, middle and high school in the Bronx, New York and graduated with her high school diploma.After finishing school, she worked for several years as a nursing assistant in the New York Hospital - now known as the New York- Presbyterian Hospital.
Grace married Oscar Mason on August 16, 1953 and had their first child, Michael, while living in the Bronx, NY.She then relocated to Dickinson, Texas in 1956, where she and Oscar had three more children - Kathryn, Melvin, and Raymond. Grace started working as a Child Nutritionist for Dickinson Independent School District in 1979 where she was employed for 26 years, serving thousands of students throughout the years.
Grace was a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church in Dickinson where she loved to serve God. She wore many hats in church to include serving as an Usher, member of the Sisters of Ruth, United Methodist Women, and Treasurer of the Choir. She especially loved to sing and could be seen praising the Lord each Sunday from the choir stand.
She was a positive force in all aspects of life including singing, watching movies at home, cheering for the Houston Rockets, spending time with family, and enjoying good food.Most of all, she enjoyed giving to all whenever she had the opportunity and of course being showered with gifts and love on her birthdays.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Annie Jackson and Lester Peterson; her sister, Julia Peterson-Semper; and her son, Michael. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband of 68 years, Oscar Mason; children, Kathryn (Ron) Jeanlewis, Melvin (Cheryl) Mason and Raymond Mason; grandchildren, Tiffany Frank, Hassan Yilla, and Monica (Mearik) Hall; great-grandchildren, Donovan Manning, Carson Manning, Cole Manning, and Trey Holt; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at 9:00am at Faith United Methodist Church 2215 Avenue G in Dickinson, Texas on Thursday, June 23, 2022, followed by the homegoing service at 10:00am. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas.
