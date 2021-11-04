Pending services for Friday, November 5, 2021 Nov 4, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josephine Wagner SANTA FE — Josephine Ann Wagner, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Hayes Funeral Home. (409)925-3501 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Josephine Ann Wagner Service Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Santa Fe Entrust Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesMan found dead on Galveston beach identifiedThe Commodore to rebrand under new owners; Galveston bank to replace seawall buildingUnidentified man found dead on Galveston beach; suicide suspectedMotorcyclist dies after driving off Galveston seawallTexas City police searching for safety-minded bank robberHundreds of Galveston houses rezoned to ban short-term rentalsTwo dead after early morning shooting near DickinsonFamily and friends gather to mourn Dickinson student killed by hit-and-run driverTexas City police identify, seek information about woman found dead on North Willow StreetLow tides to stay in Galveston Bay; fishing tournaments coming up CollectionsIn Focus: Dickinson vs Clear Springs High School FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 5In Focus: World Series Game 6In Focus: World Series Game 3In Focus: World Series Game 4In Focus: Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Rams FootballIn Focus: World Series Game 2In Focus: World Series workoutsIn Focus: World Series Game 1Latitude 29 CommentedHere are a few Trump facts to remember on Election Day (155) Guest commentary: Can we survive three more years of Biden foolishness? (79) Gust commentary: We must live under God or outside of God (65) Losing is the new winning for GOP's all-star lineup (48) Some people are obsessed with Donald Trump (43) Guest commentary: Voting 'reforms' serve 'demagogues, autocrats' (41) I'd prefer my newspaper, not print conspiracy theories (40) Let's hope voters do remember on Election Day (39) 2 years after lawsuit, Galveston County again trying to purge voter rolls (36) Don't let Colin Powell's death mislead you (34)
