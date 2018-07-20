Rebecca Suzanne Cowart, 50, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in her home in Friendswood, TX. Rebecca was born on July 2, 1968 in Pasadena, TX to parents James Henry Mize, Jr. and Nancy Dee (Rikard) Mize.
Rebecca loved her family and loved getting together with them on holidays, special occasions and family vacations. She took pride in taking care of her family and was an amazing cook that was always trying new recipes. She was a wonderful decorator. She was a great friend and if she was your friend you had a friend for life. Rebecca loved music and if there was music, dancing was sure to follow. Always the loving mother, Rebecca’s main concern was the wellbeing of her daughter, Jordan.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her parents James Henry Mize, Jr. and Nancy Dee (Rikard) Mize.
She leaves her husband of 19 years, Gary; her daughter Jordan; her sister, Ramona Grissom and husband, David; her brother, Jeff Mize and wife, Lisa; her brother, Anthony Milam and wife, Stephanie; her father in law, Gary Cowart Sr; her mother in law, Valerie Cowart; brother in law Corey and wife, Jennifer; nieces and nephews, Ashley, husband Barrett and son Brooks; Megan; Mackenzie; Madison; Hunter; Dane; Brooke; Nathan; Emerson; Abigail and Corey Jr; and her beloved lab Sadie.
Friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation with the family on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. with a memorial service following at 11:00 A.M. at Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood Dr., Friendswood, TX 77546, (281) 992-7200, with Rev. Jim Bass officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rebecca’s honor to the MD Anderson Brain Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org
Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
