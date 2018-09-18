Linda Lee Turner, 73, of Texas City passed away Monday, September 17, 2018 in Texas City. She was born November 15, 1944 in Alvin, Texas to Edward and Rebecca Frazier.
Linda was a longtime resident of Texas City for over 55 years, formerly from Alvin. She retired after 15 years of service with the City of Texas City as the Director of the Texas City Museum.
She is preceded in death by her father and her husband Bobby Turner.
Linda is survived by her mother Rebecca Frazier, daughter Laura B. Sones (James), son Randy Turner (Michelle), sister Becky Sparks (Michael), brother Ed Frazier (Lauren), three grandchildren: Rebecca Jackson (Jay), Kaitlyn Hawkins and Lindsey Hawkins and three great-grandchildren: Caleb Mitchell, Adalyn Jackson, Ryleigh Jackson.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 21, 2018 at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque with Pastor Kevin Herrin officiating.
