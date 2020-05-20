Blood
Funeral mass service for Ann Blood will be held today at 10:00am at Mary Queen Catholic Church in Friendswood, TX. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, TX under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of Pearland, TX.
Kelm Sr.
Graveside service for Curtis Kelm, Sr. will be held today at 11:00am at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
