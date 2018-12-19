David Holley Arnold, 81, passed away December 14, 2018 in Cedar Park, Texas after a year-long, courageous battle with cancer. A graveside service, followed by interment, will take place at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 21st. A memorial service will also be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 6th at First Baptist Church Seguin. Pastor Brice Mandaville will officiate at both services.
David was born to Curtis and Lucy (Duncan) Arnold in Galveston on September 22, 1937. After spending his childhood in Galveston, College Station, and San Angelo, he graduated from Ball High School in Galveston in 1956. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in education from Texas A&M in 1960. He was a proud member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band all four years, serving as head drum major his senior year. He taught math at Ball High the year following graduation, then was inducted into the United States Air Force in 1961. He spent most of his time in the Air Force serving as a flight instructor at bases in Laredo and San Antonio.
In 1965, after being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he moved to Lake Jackson to teach math at Brazosport High School. There he met Carolyn Thompson, also a teacher at Brazosport ISD. They married on June 7, 1966 and remained in a committed and loving marriage for over 39 years, ending with her death in November 2005. They were blessed with two children, David Douglas Arnold and Amy Ruth (Arnold) Kidwell.
In 1969, David obtained a master’s degree in math education from the University of Texas at Austin. Following an internship at Memorial High School in Spring Branch, he served as the principal of Bay City Junior High School in Bay City from 1970 to 1977. From 1977 to 1980, he served as principal of Smith Middle School at Fort Hood near Killeen. From 1980 to 1981, he served as an administrator in the instruction department for Killeen ISD.
In October 1981, David and the family moved to Seguin where he became the Assistant Superintendent of Instruction. He served Seguin ISD for 20 years in a variety of positions including Assistant Superintendent of Personnel. David and Carolyn joined First Baptist Church in Seguin where David remained an active and committed member until his death. He served the church in a wide variety of roles including head deacon, Men’s Sunday School teacher, offering depositor, coordinator of the annual school supply drive, and as a volunteer on mission trips to Central Asia. Following his official retirement in June 2001, David also served as a mentor and tutor at Seguin Youth Services. He was also actively involved in Seguin Christian Academy as an instructor and on the advisory board.
David was known for his leadership, integrity and fairness. He was proud of being a fifth generation Texan. He had a heart for serving others. He called those he served “sheep the Lord has dropped into my pasture.” He especially loved the lambs. His favorite pastime in later years was mentoring young people, whether they were students needing help with math, young men in juvenile detention, or orphans in Central Asia. He spent the last weeks and months of his life mentoring his grandsons in Cedar Park and Georgetown.
David was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Carolyn.
He is survived by his children, Doug Arnold (Jamie) of Georgetown, and Amy Ruth Kidwell (Gary) of Cedar Park; four grandsons, Drew Arnold of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Dan Arnold of Georgetown, and Scott Kidwell and Kirk Kidwell, both of Cedar Park; a brother, Curtis Arnold and sister-in-law Jan Arnold of Arlington; a sister-in-law, Kathryn Presley of Bryan; and eight nieces and nephews, Roy Presley (Susan) of Geronimo, Kathy Pierson of Bryan, Diane Daniel (Mike) of Coppell, Gaylen Tharp (Mike) of Plano, Holley Thompson (Jim) of Bloomington, Minnesota, Terri Glowe (Justin) of Austin, Christy Sears (Alex) of Venice, California, and Wes Ware (Patty) of Olathe, Kansas. David will also be mourned by a host of friends and acquaintances who will remember him as a man of wisdom and patience and as a faithful servant of the Lord. Like the good man described in Psalm 37, he was “ever merciful and his seed is blessed.”
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Sagebrook Health Center in Cedar Park and Hospice Austin for the professionalism, thoughtfulness, and loving care they provided during his last months of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in David’s name to First Baptist Church of Seguin, Seguin Youth Services, Seguin Christian Academy, or Hospice Austin.
You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Drive, Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912.
