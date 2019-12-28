Vicki Michelle (Grove) Hertenberger, 65 years old, of Texas City, TX passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at UTMB Clear Lake.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 with a visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., at Emken Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Vicki was born September 22, 1954 in Texas City, TX. She was a graduate of Texas City High School. She was a retired Office Administrator, last place of employment being Edward Jones Investments, Texas City. She was a 42-year endowed member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Texas City Chapter 626. She was Past Matron of Texas City, Chapter 626 and of League City, Chapter 621. She held numerous appointed positions in the service of the Grand Chapter of Texas, Order of the Eastern Star.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Grove; father, Elmer “Bud” Grove; brother, Charles Grove and sister, Janice Kay Grove.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Ray Hertenberger; son, Ehren Hertenberger and wife, Samantha; son, Carl Hertenberger; grandchildren, Colin, Emma & Kendall Hertenberger. Uncle Jimmy Grove, wife Linda, several cousins, numerous nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Hospital in Galveston, Transportation Fund.
