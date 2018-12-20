Frank Victor Trevino, 76, resident of League City, passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on Thursday, December 13th, 2018. He was born to Victor “Buddy” Trevino and Sophia Alaniz of Galveston, Texas on November 13th, 1942. Frank graduated from Galveston Ball High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War era.
Upon his return to civilian life, Frank was a Designer/Draftsman that worked for Union Carbide and Dow and retired after 25+ years of service. He enjoyed his marriage and his family, golf, cars, dancing, and motorcycle rides. In his younger years, he was active in youth sports and charity programs in La Marque and the Galveston County area. More recently, he loved participating in Texas Dance Country and partnered numerous lovely ladies, most importantly his wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Lamminen of League City, TX, his sons, Terry Trevino of Webster, TX and Victor Trevino of Los Angeles, CA, his step-daughter Phaedra Kingery, and husband, Jeff of San Antonio, TX, and granddaughters, Marisa Trevino of San Antonio, TX and Peyton Trevino of Bellaire, TX, his step-granddaughters Sami Kingery of Austin, TX and Logan Kingery of Oxford, MS, his half-brother, John Hey and wife, Elizabeth of Friendswood, TX, and his half-sister, Sophia Bonds and husband, Rick of Jacksonville, FL. Additionally, he is survived by Kim Mieske and husband, Rick of The Woodlands, TX. Finally, he is survived by numerous extended family, loved ones, and friends.
In his honor, a memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 22nd, 2018, in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, 851 FM 517 Dickinson, TX 77539. Visitation with the family will be from 9:15 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Galveston County and/or the United Way of Galveston County in his remembrance. Interment will follow at a later date at the Houston National Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.