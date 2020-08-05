The family of Charles “Wennie” Williams will celebrate his life at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Gtr. Mt Gilead Baptist Church with Pastor M.W. Dwyer, Sr. officiating.
Charles leaves precious memories with his seven children: Rev. Elroy Thomas (Jennifer), Terry Jackson (Artisha), Kendrick McKinney (Jeanette), Ron Johnson (Monica), Miyoshi Oliver, Tevara Turner-Richards, and Tamika O’Neal; nieces: Annette Scurry and Vivian Jackson; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
