Michael Flores

Michael (aka Mike & Chili) Flores passed away May 14, 2019 at the age of 59.
Born in Galveston, TX and lived in Texas City, TX for 47 years. Worked as a paint and bodyman for 25 years.
Predeceased by father, Victor Vicente; mother, Delfina Flores; brothers, Henry and Richard Flores; Jose’ Angel Lozano (the man who raised him); and sister, Vickie Castaneda.
Leaving behind stepchildren, Nick, Cord, and Coco Packard. Siblings, Victor Flores Jr., Rosie Court, Benny Flores, Eva Ortiz, Mona Lozano, Victor III, Maria Gutierrez, Margie Huggins and Vera Flores. Brother-in-laws, John Court, Ray Gutierrez, and John Timpe, and many nephews and nieces.
We want to thank family and friends for all the prayers, support and blessings at our time of loss.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at New Beginnings Church, 1950 Hwy 3 in League City, TX 77573. The visitation will be 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Repass services will follow at the VFW, 901 Main St. in La Marque, TX 77568.
