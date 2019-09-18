Gary Lamont Moore, 31, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019.
The family of Gary Lamont Moore invites you to join them as they celebrate his life on Saturday, September 21, 2019 beginning with a public visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:00 p.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3) Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-933-4300
See full obituary and send condolences at www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.