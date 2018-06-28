Dr. Jerry Cantrell McGee, of Texas City, TX, was born December 23, 1936 in Florence, Alabama in the country at his family home. Dad received his undergraduate degree from Baylor University and his Master’s and Doctorate degrees from The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
Traveling was the hallmark of his career with dad serving as professor and/or Dean at several universities in the South. Mom worked as a teacher or librarian at each stop of their travels. Dad served various positions for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools in practically every country in South and Central America for over 40 years.
After retiring from his tenured position with Sam Houston State University in 1995, dad served as Director of the International School of Aruba for three years. Then, they moved to Mexico City where he served as Chancellor of Westhill Institute and Medical School. He retired from his position on the Board of Directors of Westhill in 2009.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Price McGee, originally from Huntsville, Alabama and his two sons Jerry Cantrell McGee, Jr. of Anchorage, Alaska (wife Christa and children Caroline, Bronte and Madeline) and Samuel Price McGee of Texas City, Texas (wife Stephanie and children Maxwell and Malorie).
Visitation will be Saturday, June 30, 2018 at Elkins Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. A service will be held at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel burial will follow at Florence City Cemetery.
