PEARLAND —
On December 4, 2020 Ondree Odinot Kuhn slipped away peacefully after a courageous and hard-fought battle with Lewy Body dementia. Born on January 13, 1937 to Rudy and Ethel Odinot of Galveston, Texas, Ondree had beautiful bright blue eyes and a perfect smile. She was always proud of being "born on the island" (BOI) and loved her Ball High classmates, many of whom remained lifelong friends.
After graduating from Ball High, she moved to the mainland and attended university, was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity, married and raised her children. She taught math and computer literacy at McAdams Junior High in Dickinson, Texas where again she made several lifelong friends. After retiring from teaching, she settled in the Bella Vita Community in Pearland, Texas and continued to live an active life.
She loved to "Go" - whether it was traveling to Canada or California, bird watching in the park, lunch with friends, shopping at Nordstrom's, a show at The Grand or Hobby Center, the Zoo, an evening bible study or just an activity at the Bella Vita clubhouse - she was always up for a fun adventure as long as it included her best friend and sidekick daughter. Her ability to eat was legendary, especially when it came to a good What-a-burger and fries. But she also had a generous heart, jumping at the opportunity to volunteer at the Christian Helping Hands food pantry or helping deliver pet food to homebound seniors.
While she enjoyed doing just about anything, the absolute PERFECT day was driving (or being driven by her sidekick) in her cherry red Cadillac to Galveston while being serenaded by the Texas Tenors on the radio to have lunch somewhere on the seawall with her closest friends. Friends who devotedly held her hand and made her laugh as they regaled her with stories of their lives. Friends who safeguarded her memories and gave them back to her each time they met. They lovingly took this journey - her journey - with her. She was never alone. So, when at the end, she slipped away for the last time, she went "home" to Galveston.... if only in her mind.
'Go rest on high on that mountain, (Ondree), your work on Earth is done.' You have left a legacy of joy and laughter. We will carry you in our hearts, forever.
Ondree leaves behind a daughter and son, two nieces, a cousin, numerous loving friends and a team of extraordinary doctors and caregivers who worked tirelessly to ensure she lived her best life till the very end. She will be laid to rest next to her mother and father in a private graveside service at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas. Condolences and/or memories of Ondree can be sent to her daughter, Linda Kuhn, 2214 W. Marsala Ct., Pearland, Texas 77581.
