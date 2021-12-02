Bill and Betty Morris

GALVESTON — William Anthony "Bill" Morris departed this life on Sunday November 21, 2021. His wife of 57 years, Betty Jane Leatherwood Morris, joined him on Saturday November 27, 2021, while surrounded by family. Funeral services are at 12:00 Noon Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church with Father Jimmy Abbott officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. in Eaton Hall. A private family burial will take place the following Monday, at Forest Park East Cemetery, under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Bill was born February 23, 1937 in Metairie, Louisiana to Edward James Morris, Jr. and Lillian Victoria Schroeder Morris. He graduated from Kenner High School and Louisiana State University. He served his country in the US Army and the Army Reserve. Bill was employed at American Oil Company and later with Citco Petroleum. When he was not busy with his various real estate investments, which he meticulously maintained, his hobbies were hunting and fishing with his son, nephew and friends. Even after his health began to decline, Bill was always on the move and never slowed down.
Betty was born on October 1, 1936 in Galveston, Texas to Thomas Lewis Leatherwood, Sr. and Jane Elizabeth Abbott Leatherwood Pinte. A graduate of Ball High School, she worked at the Galveston Wharves Company and Galveston Chamber of Commerce until she married Bill on September 12, 1964. Betty loved ballet and she could be found many weekday afternoons assisting Isabel McKenna at her School of Dance. She was an excellent cook, a devoted wife and mother and had great love and affection for all of her family. You could not mention Bill or Betty separately because their lives were inseparable. They were preceded in death by their parents, son William Anthony Morris, II who died on March 23, 2021, and niece Stephanie Christine Morris.
Survivors include their daughter, Jennie LaRue and husband Tom of Galveston; grand-daughter Gabrielle Lysette LaRue of Dallas; his brother Edward James Morris, III and wife Ursula of Kingwood, her brother Thomas L. Leatherwood, Jr. of Bedford and nephews Christopher Morris and wife Cheryl of Crockett, Thomas Leatherwood, III of Oak Park, California, niece Julie Payne and husband Nick of Euless, great-nephew Cooper Morris of Crockett and his good friend and right-hand man Juan Solis of Galveston. Bill and Betty will be greatly missed, but we take special comfort in knowing that they will be reunited with each other, their son Billy and all their loved ones and friends who have proceeded them in death.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Chester A. "Butch" Barger, Graham Harris, Marvin Henderson, Juan Solis, Don Sonnier and Bob Wells.
The family asks that any memorials in Bill and Betty's honor be sent to either Trinity Episcopal Church or Trinity Episcopal School in Galveston.
