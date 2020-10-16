James Weldon Swinnea, Jr. age 86 passed away peacefully, October 14, 2020, at his residence, with his family by his side. Jim was born May 5, 1934, in Weslaco, Texas to James Weldon and Virginia Voigt Swinnea. He graduated from Weslaco High School in 1952 and from Pan American College in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea for two years, before attending Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida where he earned his MBA.
Jim’s professional career was at the University of Texas Medical Branch serving as Assistant Vice President for Business Affairs, retiring after 32 years. Jim served on numerous boards and committees including being a charter member, and later serving as secretary, of the Knights of Momus, member of The President’s Cabinet of the University of Texas Medical Branch, the Mental Health Association, as well as others.
His joys in life were his family and his travels. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Antoinette; his son, Mark Swinnea (Dawn), daughters Debbie Adams (Allyson) and Lele Simmons (Layne), and son Bubba Adams (Susan); his grandchildren Will and Calvin Swinnea, Morgan Samson (Dan) and Austin Simmons, Ross, Chase, Keaton, and Lexi Adams; great-grandson Brooks Samson; brothers Bill and Larry Swinnea, and sister April Cubbison and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family service is pending, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jon Robert Swinnea Endowment Scholarship in the School of Medicine at UTMB, 301 University Blvd., the Ronald McDonald House, or the charity of your choice.
