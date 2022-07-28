Robert "Bob" & Frances Ondrias

LEAGUE CITY — Robert "Bob" George Ondrias, Sr. 87, and Frances "Meme" Louise Ondrias, 80, both of League City, passed away this past week at their residence. Robert passed away Wednesday July 20, 2022 and Frances passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. They had been married near 62 years.
Robert was born December 22, 1934, in Wharton, TX to George and Roxie Ondrias. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force where he received four awards. He also worked as an Auto Sales Representative and once retired he became a full time Papa to his grandkids. His favorite hobbies were fishing, fixing anything possible, cracking jokes and watching sports with the love of his life. Robert was a former resident of La Marque, TX.
Frances was born April 19, 1942 in Texas City, TX to Weston and Vida Struve. She had worked for Kroger as a meat wrapper for thirty years. When retired she became a full time Meme to her grandkids. They were her entire world. Her hobbies were going to the movies, cooking, baking, "The Astros" and staying busy. Frances was a former resident of La Marque, TX.
They are preceded in death by their parents and son, Robert George Ondrias Jr. They are survived by their daughter, Shari Gardner and husband Robert; five grandchildren: Kaesi Young, Cody Hobbs and wife Jessica, Klanci Gonzales and husband Jose, Colby Hobbs and Trey Ondrias; two great grandchildren: Teagan and Charliegh; two great grand-dogs: Winston and Winter and two brothers of Frances: Weston J. Struve and wife Pat and Raymond Struve and wife Theresa, numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Pallbearers are: Cody Hobbs, Colby Hobbs, Trey Ondrias, Jose Gonzales and Jacob Garza. Honorary pallbearers: Bryson and Brayden Garza.
A visitation will be on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm with the funeral service starting at 7:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Pastor Doug McBrayer will be officiating. A graveside service will be at 10:00am on Monday, August 1, 2022 at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
