Robert "Bob" & Frances Ondrias

LEAGUE CITY — Robert "Bob" George Ondrias, Sr. 87, and Frances "Meme" Louise Ondrias, 80, both of League City, passed away this past week at their residence. Robert passed away Wednesday July 20, 2022 and Frances passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022. They had been married near 62 years.

Robert was born December 22, 1934, in Wharton, TX to George and Roxie Ondrias. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force where he received four awards. He also worked as an Auto Sales Representative and once retired he became a full time Papa to his grandkids. His favorite hobbies were fishing, fixing anything possible, cracking jokes and watching sports with the love of his life. Robert was a former resident of La Marque, TX.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription