Lt. Col. Mark James Bacon, US Army EOD, Retired, 58, of League City, Texas passed away on November 8, 2019. He was born in Tucson, Arizona on September 18, 1961 to Gerald and Elizabeth Bacon. He served a total of 29 years. He was awarded the Legion of Merit and 3 Bronze Stars during his service. He enjoyed golf, cooking, and woodworking.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Bacon. He is survived by loving mother, Elizabeth Bacon; daughter, Jessica Stanley; son, Matt Bacon and wife Blanca; brother, Chris Bacon and wife Kaye; brother, Kevin Bacon and wife Mary; sister, Karen Warrington; brother, Michael Bacon; along with 8 nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held On Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster, Texas. A Celebration of Mark's life will follow at 10:30 a.m. A committal service with military honors will follow at 1:15 p.m. at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.
