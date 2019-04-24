February 15, 1943 – April 21, 2019
Douglas Chamberlain passed away peacefully in hospice care on April 21, 2019. Doug was born in Tyler, Texas and graduated from Lampasas High School.
He enjoyed watching movies, keeping up with his friends and family as well as playing games on Facebook. Doug worked as a welder at Todd Shipyard in Galveston and Gulf Greyhound Park in La Marque. Doug loved greyhounds, especially his adopted buddy, “Happy”.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Vivian and Henrietta Chamberlain and his brother Neil.
Doug is survived by his sister-in-law, Margret; nieces, Margo and Marci as well as cousins, Carleen and Donny Cleary, and Tommy and Nancy Chamberlain as well as Pat Chamberlain.
Doug’s final wishes were that his body be donated to science. Donor services are in care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan/College Station, Texas.
Express your condolences at Callawayjones.com
