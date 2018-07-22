SANTA FE—Mrs. Rheta Deloyce Cox-Carpenter passed from this life Friday night, July 20, 2018, in Houston.
Rheta was born on November 14, 1951 in Dothan, Alabama. After graduating from Santa Fe High School in 1970, she gained useful work experience through her employment at American National Ins., DeLand Newspaper and Texas Dept of Human Services. Rheta then went on to work for the Honorable Judge Gladys Burwell, first as a legal assistant and ultimately becoming Judge Burwell’s court coordinator. When she wasn’t working, you could find Rheta watching either the food channel or a Hallmark movie. She enjoyed crafting and was especially talented at macramé and gold leaf painting but nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her kids and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewitt and Willie Eloyce (Dorriety) Cox; son, Kenny Paul Mancuso; sisters, Remona Baugham and Virginia Anderson; brother, Paul Cox.
Survivors include her loving husband of 18 years, Bill Carpenter; son, Jack Clinton Mancuso; daughter, Laura Collard and husband, Brett; brothers, D. J. Cox and wife, Montie Faye, Jim Stovall and wife, Pam; sister, Donna Kay Burk; aunt, Nell Walton; grandchildren, William David Gates, III, Ashley Diane Collard, Michael Anthony Collard, Morgan Elizabeth Collard, Sara Elizabeth Mancuso, Jack Wesley Mancuso; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Carson, Mason and one on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor John Newton officiating.
