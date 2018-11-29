The family of Steve A. Bennett invites you to join them as they celebrate the life of a beloved father, grandfather, nephew, cousin and friend.
Services will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018, at St Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, 1410 41st St., Galveston, TX, with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by service at 10:00 a.m. with Rev Robert Merrill. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
