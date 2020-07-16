GALVESTON—George McCoy Cusick, Jr., age 91, passed away peacefully at his son’s home in Dickinson, Texas on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
GALVESTON—Don E. Harris, 90, departed this life on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
GALVESTON—Phyllis Ann Tijerina, age 72, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com
