Christopher (Kit) Dallam Hill passed away on March 30th, 2019 in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. He was born August 8, 1980 in Galveston, TX.
Kit is survived by his children, Harmony Jane Hill and Lily Elizabeth Hill; father, Charlie Ray Hill Jr., wife Lorena; brother, Charlie Ray Hill III; sister, Elizabeth Ann Hill; and his significant other, Cynnara Wodecki.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Ann Hill.
Kit loved his family, friends, music and the outdoors. He enjoyed surfing, fishing, and playing the guitar and the drums. He especially loved his daughters Lily and Harmony Hill. He worked for Regent Care Center, LLC as a registered nurse and loved his patients. He will be missed!
A memorial service will be held at a later date with details to follow.
