TEXAS CITY — Diamantina Gorton passed away on March 26, 2021, at Kindred Hospital in Webster, with her husband and daughter at her side.
Diane was born March 21, 1942, in Galveston, Texas to Lupe and Maria Silva and was a proud BOI and attended Galveston Public Schools. Diane worked for many years as a very talented seamstress, as well as at Gerlands in Galveston. She was especially gifted at arts and crafts, and always making something cool and unique, as well as doing crocheting and needlepoint. Above all, she was the #1 fan of the Dallas Cowboys since their beginning in 1959, and will surely be watching her team through the stadium roof with her favorite coach, Tom Landry. Diane enjoyed the simple things in life such as working in her garden, fishing, and most of all being with her family and friends. Diane was a very giving person and always ready to help those in need.
Diane was predeceased by her parents and former husband, Robert ODonohoe, Sr.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, James Gorton of Texas City; daughter, Beverly ODonohoe and boyfriend Anthony Meaux of San Leon; son, Robert ODonohoe of Texas City; brother in law: Dr. Joe Gorton of Waterloo, Iowa and wife, Gail of Jersey Village; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Bayshore Park, 5437 FM 646, in Bacliff, at 2:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.