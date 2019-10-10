Barbara Turner a Galveston resident passed October 3, 2019. She was a retired educator from Hitchcock ISD.
Viewing will be held Saturday, October 12, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Both will be held at Shiloh AME Church, 1310 Martin Luther King Jr. Galveston, TX.
Services under the direction of Jackson’s Community Funeral Home 1412 MLK Jr. Blvd. Waxahachie, TX 75165, (972)937-5380.
