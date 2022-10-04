GALVESTON, TX — Frances Ruth Shankle a life-long resident of Galveston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, at the age of 80.
Mother Shankle was born on July 15, 1942, to the late Aaron Metrue and Annie Mae Thompson in Eupora, Mississippi. She relocated to Galveston, graduating from Galveston College and went to work for U.T.M.B. for over 30 years where she received numerous awards including "Nurse of the Year."
Mother Shankle was a dedicated member of the Compton Memorial Church. She served in various capacities of the church. It was in the church where she found peace and joy.
Mother Shankle was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Shankle, Sr.; sons, Rodney and Willie Shankle, Jr., Patrick O. Moore, Sr.; daughter, Phyliss Shankle, parents and siblings.
She is survived by children, Jeffery H. Moore, Sr. (Shon), Bruce Shankle (Dorothy); daughter-in-law, Melinda Shankle; sisters, Willie Mae Simpson, Lera Holman, Jimmie St. Val, and Betty Thompson; brother-in-law, Ceauthary Shankle (JoAnn), grand, great-grandchildren extended family and friends.
On Friday, October 7, 2022, a visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. followed by funeral service at 11 a.m. at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ, 2628 Ball Ave, Eld. R.E. Woodard III, officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes-Grace Memorial Park, Hitchcock, Texas. Please visit ERJFM.com for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.