Frances Ruth Shankle

GALVESTON, TX — Frances Ruth Shankle a life-long resident of Galveston, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on September 29, 2022, at the age of 80.

Mother Shankle was born on July 15, 1942, to the late Aaron Metrue and Annie Mae Thompson in Eupora, Mississippi. She relocated to Galveston, graduating from Galveston College and went to work for U.T.M.B. for over 30 years where she received numerous awards including "Nurse of the Year."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription