Santa Olga Escamilla Ochoa Alvarado, born November 1, 1952, died on August 16, 2020 in College Station, TX. She was previously employed at Galveston County Memorial Hospital. She had six sisters and four brothers. Her mother and father preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters Lori Smith and husband John, Lindsey Alvarado- Wells and husband Ryan, son Andre Roberts, grandson Caden Alvarado and granddaughter Trinity Ann.
There will be a memorial on Saturday, August 22 at 1:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Chapel, 1515 S. College Avenue, Bryan, TX 77801. The family asks that you please wear red as that was her favorite color.
