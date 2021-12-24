Walter Porter Walt Little

LEAGUE CITY — Walter "Walt" Porter Little was born June 28, 1931, in Osceola, Arkansas. As a young man, Walt moved to Savannah, Georgia where he met his wife, Betty Ann Cook. He joined the Navy in 1953 and served on the USS Yorktown until his honorable discharge in 1955. He then joined the Air Force Reserve where he would become an expert in electronics and radar technology, leading to a career as a Tech Rep with Philco Corporation, which later became Ford Aerospace. This job brought Walt and his family to League City, Texas in 1964 to work for NASA, where he worked in the Mission Control Building 30.
Walt dabbled in many side projects including shrimping, HVAC and auto A/C repair with his boys, Steve, Ronny, and Gary. He started Little Cooling Company which would later become Little Automotive. Walt passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty Ann Cook, parents Porter and Eliza, and his siblings. Walt is survived by his sons Steve (Laura), Ronny (Terri) and Gary (Monica). He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Walt was a legendary storyteller, and he will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Terri Bergen and the Bayou Pines Care Center for their support and care. The family will have a Visitation from 1-2 pm on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home in League City, TX.
In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.