Brian “BK” McMillian

Brian “BK” McMillian died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Clear Lake, Texas at the age of 46. Services are pending at Scott Funeral Home in Alvin, Texas.

Orie Lee Montgomery

Orie Lee Montgomery, 86, longtime resident of Santa Fe, Texas passed away July 21, 2020. Services are pending with Crowder Funeral Home Dickinson.

Constance “Connie” O’Rourke

GALVESTON—Constance “Connie” O’Rourke, age 97, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at her residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

