William A. Bill Sartain

SANTA FE — William “Bill” A. Sartain, age 88 of Santa Fe, Texas, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021 at UTMB Health Hospital in Clear Lake, Texas. Bill was born May 8, 1933 in Monroe, Louisiana and was a longtime resident of Santa Fe. He was a longtime member and deacon of Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe where he served his church faithfully. Bill served 24 years on the Santa Fe Independent School Board and also served several years on the College of The Mainland Board of Trustees. He was known to his family as “Pops” and will be dearly missed. Bill is preceded in death by his wife Neva Sartain; parents, Earl and Josie Sartain; sisters, Mildred McKinney, Hazel Tully and Margaret Stewart; brothers, Bud Sartain and Jim Sartain.
Bill is survived by his sons, Randy (Cindy) Sartain of Houston, TX, Rick Sartain (Debra Folmar) of Santa Fe, TX, Bruce (Lori) Sartain of Fort Deposit, AL; daughters Sandra (Harold) Lewis of Santa Fe, TX, Vicki Trevino of League City, TX; Grandchildren: Greg (Natalie) Sartain of Centerville, OH, Jason (Keri) of Santa Fe, TX, Scott Trcka (Trisha) of Dallas, TX, Jeremy Sartain (Nicole) of Conroe, TX Jennifer Paschetag (Stephen) of Santa Fe, TX), Carrie Siepmann (Jeff) of Magnolia, TX, Gerald Jackson of Seabrook, Texas, Kevin Sartain, Brittany Palermo (Stephen), Natalie Trevino of Bloomington, IN, Alicia Trevino (Daniel Panicko) of League City, Hunter Sartain of Houston, TX; Great Grandchildren: Ashlyn, Trevor, Haley Trcka, Blaire Siepmann, Olivia and Finley Sartain, Josh and Kiki McLaughlin, Makenna and Greyden Sartain, Emmalyn and Wyatt Jackson, Aubrey (Chris Keziah), Tanner (Payton Bailey), Tucker, Adalyn Paschetag, Jase Lewis, June and Lincoln Palermo; Great Great Granddaughter, Tinley Paschetag.
Bill is also survived by brothers, Terry Sartain and Don Morgan; sisters, Marie Becker and Shirley Armstrong; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Bill’s honor to Arcadia First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Pallbearers: Greg Sartain, Jason Lewis, Scott Trcka, Jeremy Sartain, Stephen Paschetag, Hunter Sartain
Honorary Pallbearers: Kelly Creech and E.A. Johnson
A Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. — 11:00 A.M Monday, September 13, 2021 at Scott Funeral Home with Funeral Services to begin at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at South Park Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
