SANTA FE—Friday, December 13, 2019, I lost the greatest love of my life, my best friend, my husband of 39 years.
Kris leaves a legacy of love and integrity with both his family and all that knew him.
There are many wonderful memories left behind of a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. We are forever grateful for each and every day we had with him.
Kris Allen Butler was born September 11, 1956 in Galveston, TX. Later moving to Santa Fe, TX with his family. Kris attended Santa Fe schools all through to his graduation in 1975.
He began his career as a pipefitter with Local Union #211 and in the latter years worked as a project scheduler in various companies. Those that knew him and worked with him knew of his dedication and pride in whatever the job may be.
Kris enjoyed riding his Harley as often as he could. His love of playing pool was something he would have loved to have done daily as well as singing his famous songs for his team members. Most recently he was able to reach his goal of participating in the World Championship Pool Tournaments in Las Vegas where he placed 9th in the World in his division. Always eager to load up the “Party Bus” with friends for pool or gambling trips.
He was always active with his children’s sports and activities. He loved hunting and being in the hill country with his son during deer season.
Kris was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Corey Blakley; parents, Johnnie and Willie Mae; brother, Kenny.
Leaving behind to cherish their lives together is his wife of 39 years, Susan, who will never find a greater love than that she and Kris had. His daughters, Brook Blakley, Ashley Wilson and her husband, Tim; son, Eric Butler and wife, Tricia; grandchildren, Caitlyn Blakley, Brayden Blakley, Riley Evans, Timothy Wilson III and Owen Wilson; sister, Kathy Stuck; brother, James Butler.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Mr. Dean Butler officiating.
