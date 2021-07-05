Alvin Lavon Curtis

GALVESTON — Alvin was born February 22nd, 1947 in Natchez, Mississippi and transitioned to Heaven on July 1st, 2021 at the age of 74. He was born the son of Abraham L. Curtis Sr. and Edna M. Curtis Phipps. He graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School in 1966 and served as the student body president during his senior year and later obtained his bachelor's degree from Nova Southeastern University. After high school, he worked for General Motors in Flint, Michigan and was drafted into the Army where he served 28 years until his retirement as a Chief Warrant Officer 4.
Growing up with his siblings and cousins, he kept them laughing and happy; there was not a dull moment when he was around. He entertained the family with singing, imitating celebrities, and telling funny jokes and stories. Alvin had a good singing voice and enjoyed singing "Under the Boardwalk", "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay", and other soulful tunes. Alvin was also very athletic and enjoyed playing baseball and basketball. He was a very obedient child, ensuring the rest of the children followed Mom's orders when she was away.
Alvin confessed a hope in Jesus Christ at the age of 9 years old, on a Thursday morning, and was baptized September 2nd at 7:00 in the morning by Pastor W. S. Scott and Pastor Levi Millen. He joined the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church, where he served faithfully until he moved to Flint, Michigan.
Alvin served in Korea and other countries during his service to the Army. He also received many accolades while serving: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Noncommissioned Officer's Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 2, Army Service Ribbon, and Overseas Service Ribbon. But the best award of all was meeting his wife of 37 years when they were both soldiers, Lieutenant Vanessa Thompson Curtis. Vanessa ascended to the rank of Captain while married to her sweetheart, and they traveled to France, Belgium, Austria, Luxembourg, and Italy over the years. While Alvin served in the U.S. Army, he and his beautiful wife lived blissfully together in Germany and Panama. He was an active chapel member during his time in the military, and he was excited to find his passion in ministry volunteering as a bible study teacher. He found further purpose while developing and training deacons, and he had a commitment and passionate love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
After serving in the Army, he moved his family to Galveston, TX and worked in the transportation department and Aramark at University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB). Alvin's colleagues and co-workers were a tight knit crew that respected and loved Alvin very much. After his retirement, he volunteered as a lay chaplain at UTMB until his health began to fail.
He is preceded in death by his parents, twin brothers William and Robert Curtis, Stepfather George E. Phipps SR., Sister-In-Law Roberta Larry Phipps, stepbrothers and stepsisters, four first cousins (Mamie E. Lynch Johnson, Betty J. Curtis Holland, Velvia C. Lynch Simmons, and Ruby C. Lynch), grandparents Matthew J. Curtis and Zana E. Johnson Curtis, James A. Adams and Maggie Garner Adams, Neal C. Lynch and Emma Adams Lynch, nephew, Jason Lavon Phipps. He is also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Rebecca Thompson, aunt Edna M. Chapman, brother and sister-in-law Dan A. Mask Sr. and Ernestine Mask, and brother-in-law Richard Thompson.
Alvin leaves to cherish his memories: wife Vanessa, daughter Shannon, grandson Christopher, sons Donavan and Deidrick, daughter Pamela, sister Maggie L. Curtis of Natchez, brothers Ronnie T. Curtis (Lucy) of Houston, Texas, Michael S. Phipps of Natchez, Mississippi, and Kenneth C. Phipps (Carrie) of San Antonio, Texas, uncle James Adams (Helen) of Flint, Michigan, aunt Mary Ruth Curtis Smith of Natchez, Mississippi, cousin Jake Lynch of Compton, California, cousin Geraldine Adams McElroy of Atlanta, Georgia, sister-in-law Joyce Boone of Galveston, brother-in-law Paul Thompson of Galveston, brother-in-law Ronald Thompson of Houston, and a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation services will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston, TX on Wednesday, July 7th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm, and funeral services will be held at the Houston National Cemetery (VA) on Thursday, July 8th at 10:15am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.parkinson.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.