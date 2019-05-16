Marian Marie Mayeux, 64, of Texas City, TX, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019, at her home in Texas City.
Marian was born in Galveston to Bob and Atha Prall on December 23, 1954. She graduated from Hitchcock High School and married Jeff Mayeux Sr. on July 27, 1979. Marian was a well-known locksmith in the community and owner of J&M Lockshop for 37 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jeff Mayeux Sr.; and brother, Gary Prall.
Marian is survived by her four children: Timothy Mayeux and wife, Kelli, of Monument, Colorado; Tiffany Mayeux and husband, David Howard, of Texas City, Texas; Jeff Mayeux Jr. and wife, Krystina, of Texas City, Texas; and Rebecca Osteen and husband, Jonmichael, of Texas City, Texas. She is also survived by her five sisters: Louise Moe, Wanda Field, Elizabeth Berger, Barbara Wilburn, and Irene Donoho; and one brother Tyrene Prall. Marian is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Bradley, Matthew, Tim Jr., Savanna, Caleb, Alexis, Abigail, Allyson, Carter, and Aubrey; as well as his one great-grandchild Joshua.
She loved to play on the computer, do crossword puzzles, and spend time with her children and grandchildren. Marian will always be known for her strength, fighting spirit, and never giving up. She is now reunited with her one true love and will always be remembered as a loving wife, momma, and Maw Maw.
A viewing will be held at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
