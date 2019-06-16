McNeill
Graveside service for Timothy McNeill will be held today at 11 a.m. at Forest Park East in Webster, under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque
Young
Services for Celia Young will be held today at 10 a.m. at Bay Area Presbyterian Church, 670 E. Medical Center Blvd., in Webster, with the funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow. A short graveside service will take place at 4:00 p.m. at Oakhill Cemetery in Smithville, TX. Under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Jackson
Visitation for James Jackson will be held today at 10 a.m. followed a celebration of his life at 12 p.m. Both services will take place at the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City. 409-933-4300.
Cavness
Funeral service for Lester Cavness, Sr. will be held today at 10 a.m. in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Hitchcock, Texas.
