FRIENDSWOOD — Mrs. Maria Grimaldo Ruiz passed from this life on Friday morning January 8, 2021 in Webster, Texas. She is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.
Mrs. Ruiz was born on September 7, 1934 in Mexico. She was a longtime resident of Galveston County. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church in Alta Loma, Texas. Maria retired from UTMB Galveston as a purchasing agent, after working for UTMB for several years in different capacities. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus C. and Theodora (Gonzalez) Grimaldo; her husband, Mario Acevedo Ruiz; son Mario Horacio Ruiz; sister, Evangelina Quiroz; and brothers, Raul Grimaldo and Guillermo Grimaldo.
Survivors include her sons, Abraham Marcos Ruiz and Daniel Ruiz and daughter, Dora Maria Ruiz all of Friendswood. Brother, Jesse Grimaldo and wife Rebecca of Tyler; sisters, Mary Esther Puente and husband, Carlos of Fort Worth; Juanita Aguirre and husband Antonio of Texas City, Virginia Martinez and husband Rogelio of Dallas, Rachel Canas and husband Jesus of Galveston; Marta Elizabeth Alvara and husband, Jose Luis of Kingsville; sisters-in-law, Clara Grimaldo of Texas City and Valentina Grimaldo of Galena Park; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; various family members; nephews and nieces.
Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, January 12 at 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service will be on Wednesday, January 13 at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hayes Funeral Home located at 10412 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Brother Manuel Villarreal will be officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan T. Fato, Tommy A. Grimaldo, Jose Angel Ruiz-Perez, David M. Villamil, Juan C. Puente and Robert Moya, II.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Maria’s name to American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73123. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
