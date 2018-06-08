Terry Anthony Goulsby aka “Super Star TAG”, 56, of Galveston, passed away, Monday May 28, 2018 at Gulf Health Care.
A Celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Wynn Funeral Home 602- 32nd St. Galveston.
Terry was born May 18, 1962 in Galveston. He was self employed for over 30 years with his outstanding business “We Go Yaw Way Lawn Care”.
Terry is survived by his Wife Anndria Goulsby, His Mother Ms. Tee Goulsby, his 4 daughters, 2 sons, and 12 grand-kids and family. Terry was a loving farther, husband, grandfather and friend to all.
A special thank you to Wynn Funeral Home for all the loving, caring and most of all the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.