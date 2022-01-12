LAMARQUE — On October 18, 1955, in Galveston, Texas, God's light shined so bright in the lives of Henry Bruce Nolley Sr. and Elzena Nolley blessing them with a baby boy, Emery Darrell.
Emery received his education in the La Marque Independent School District and graduated with the class of 1974. He was very independent, ambitious, and self-motivated. In 1975 he decided to move to Dallas, Texas to start the next chapter of his life.
Being raised in a Christian home, Emery accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age, at Greater Bell Zion Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Wiley Dunn.
In Dallas he started his professional career at EB Motts as a truck driver. He later worked for Fridge King on the assembly line. Longing to be closer to his family, Emery returned home to La Marque, Texas in 1989. He became a cook for the Galveston County Adult Daycare. He was a dutiful employee until he began to have health challenges.
Emery met a beautiful woman that caught his eye, Cynthia Rivers and the two were united in Holy matrimony on July 17, 2017. If you knew him, you definitely knew "he was the life of the party", he was also known by his favorite phrases "If I tell you a duck can pull a truck- hook him up"! and "I been through mo states than you been through gates". He was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan; win, lose or draw he was DC4L.
Emery Darrell Nolley departed his earthly life on January 6, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry B. Nolley, Sr. and Elzena Hill Nolley; siblings, Henry B. Nolley, Jr., Michael J. Nolley, Virginia K. Nolley, and Paul A. Nolley; and other loved ones.
His memory will live in the hearts of his family, wife, Cynthia Rivers Nolley; son through marriage, Javion Ruckett; siblings, Gloria A. Ward, Charlotte D. Nolley-Dupree (Calvin), Vernell Nolley, Phillip Nolley (Cynthia), Donald Nolley (Patricia) and Kevin Nolley Sr. (Juanita); in-laws, Annette Tanner (Michael) Wanda Ruckett (Mike) and Sherry Ruckett, Jeanie Ruckett and Kenneth Ruckett; best friends, Curtis "Pookie" Paris and Michael "Rocky" Chinn; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 11am. Services will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors 5410 FM 1765, Texas City, Texas 77591.
