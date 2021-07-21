LaTasha Lynn Bivens

TEXAS CITY — Ms. LaTasha Lynn Bivens, 44, passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Ms. Bivens was born March 24, 1977 in Galveston. A funeral service will be held for Ms. Bivens on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Rising Star Baptist Church in Texas City, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery.

