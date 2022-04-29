LEAGUE CITY — Ruth Edwards Rich, 90, of League City, TX, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Houston Methodist - Clear Lake.
Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 29, 2022 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Funeral services will be held 9:00 a.m., Saturday, April 30, 2022, at League City Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
Burial will be with military honors due to Ruth being a widow of an Air Force Bomber Airman that was killed 500 miles West of Scotland in 1953. She was also Honorably Discharged as a Reserve TSgt with the United States Air Force.
Ruth Edwards Rich was born August 17, 1931 in Starke, FL. to Guy and Elva Lee Edwards. Ruth married Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph B. Lane, and later husband Edward Mincey Rich. She was a reserve TSGT. USAF C130 Air Operations, Supervisor- Ellington, Social Security Administration, IRS, and Veteran's Admin. She retired After 30 years of civil service.
She is preceded in death by Guy and Eva Lee Edwards; brothers, Curtis Guy Edwards, Ted Wayne Edwards and Darrell Edwards; Edward M. Rich, Isabella Grace Rich, Mark Edwards, Jimmy Edwards, Carla Edwards.
Survivors include sons, Chet Edward Rich (Grace Castillo), Stuart Edwards Rich and Wade Martin Rich; grandchildren, Rachel (David) Ridley, Jennifer Rich, Tara Rich, Kimberly Guidry, Melissa Rich, Catherine Rich, Chet (Jacqueline) Rich Jr., and Samantha Medina; great grandchildren, Brianna Rasch, Darele Rhem, Julie Rodriguez, Kalissa Aguirre, Abigail Rasch, Olivia Guidry, Ariel Sifuentes, Ayla Rose Ridley, Georgia Ridley, Channing Medina, Novalee Medina and Lilly Medina; great-great grandchildren, Andreas Zamora; nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Brian) Pulling, Shan (Tom) Deneergaard, Kathy (Ron) Collier, David (Darlynn) Edwards, Randy (Pamela) Edwards, Mark Edwards, Jimmy Edwards, Carla Edwards.
Pallbearers are Chet Rich, Stuart Rich, Wade Rich, Chet Rich Jr., David Ridley. Honorary Pallbearers, Rachel Ridley, Jennifer Rich, Kimberly Guidry, Tara Rich, Melissa Rich, Catherine Rich, Jacqueline Rich.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Cherokee Home for Children P.O Box 295, Cherokee, Tx, 76832, 800-689-3292
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.