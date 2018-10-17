Pete G. Aguilar was born January 28, 1944 in Houston, Texas. He passed away on October 15, 2018 in Texas City, TX surrounded by his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Simon and Ramona Aguilar Sr.; brother Simon Aguilar Jr.
He is survived by his children Mike Aguilar Sr.; Mark Aguilar and wife Patricia; Angela Bimage and husband Ronnie; grandsons Michael Jr., Matthew, Christopher, Brandon and Austin; great granddaughter Julia Aguilar; sisters Margaret Gonzalez, Christine Rodriguez and Lucy Dawson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pete was a long-time resident of Texas City. He retired from Amoco Oil, and was a crossing guard for Texas City ISD. He attended Queen of Peace Church in La Marque, TX. He loved spending time with his “baby-girl” Chihuahua Chica, fishing, collecting antiques, and building small knickknacks.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 19, 2018 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX from 5:00 - 6:00 p.m. with a rosary to follow from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
The family wishes to thank Harbor Hospice for the care provided; life-time friend Raul “Eskimo” Rodriguez, former wife Stella Matthews, and Dan Crawford for their help and support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.