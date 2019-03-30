Charles “Charlie” Lee Davis, 80, of Bedias, Texas, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Monday, April 1, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Charles “Charlie” Lee Davis was born February 27, 1939 in Bedias, Texas. Shortly thereafter, his family moved to Texas City where he grew up. During high school, he raised and fed out the Grand Champion calf in the Galveston County Fair. After graduating Texas City High School, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in El Paso, Texas and Alaska as a Cryogenic Liquid Production Specialist.
Charles “Charlie” Lee Davis entered into the labor force at Monsanto after his honorable discharge from the USAF and apprenticed into the machinist trade at Monsanto in Texas City. He spent his career and retired from there until Monsanto was purchased by Sterling Chemical. He continued with Sterling Chemical and was promoted to leadman over the valve shop whereby his skills aided them to achieve high awards with OSHA and others. He ultimately retired from Sterling Chemical. During his career with the refineries he also served as a Galveston County Sheriff’s Officer and a Kemah Police Officer. He also spent some time as a commercial fisherman shrimping the local waters of Texas City, Seabrook, Matagorda and others. Charlie was a devoted family man and worked hard at the refineries and extra jobs strictly out of love and dedication to them and their needs. Later he went on to beat cancer twice, just to show how tough and strong-willed he was.
Charles “Charlie” Lee Davis was preceded in death by his father – Robert E. Lee Davis, mother – Nannie Pauline Davis, younger brother – Vernon Davis, wife – Barbara Ann Davis.
His survivors include his son – Ricky Lee Davis, daughter-in-law – Pamela Ann Davis, grandchildren – Tiffany Davis, Abram Isaac Davis, Ray McLaughlin and Justin Trammell, his youngest brother – Robert Allan Davis and his children Darlene and Eddie Davis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.