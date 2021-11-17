TEXAS CITY — Kelly Jay Stinson 69, of Texas City, TX, passed peacefully, surrounded by those he loved the most on Monday, November 15, 2021. He was born on July 15, 1952 in Emporia, Kansas.
Kelly is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kim Stinson; his daughter, Katy Stinson-Hollingshead and her husband Bill; his daughter, Krystal Stinson; grandchildren, Austin, Justin, Drew and Kannon; mother, Beth Stinson; siblings, Terry Stinson, Kristie Kleinhans; many nieces, nephews and friends that became family; and of course, his beloved furry companions Marley, Jade, Mya, and Bailey who he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his father, Skip Stinson and brother, Pat Stinson.
The family wants to express their sincere appreciation to the wonderful nurses and staff at HCA Clear Lake Regional Hospital, Heart Tower, 3rd floor IMCU. The care, compassion and love did not go unnoticed and truly made a difficult time easier.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Make A Wish Foundation at https://wish.org.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 with a visitation from 1:00 — 2:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Per the family request please wear colorful shirts, Hawaiian style and flip flops are welcomed.
