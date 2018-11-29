GALVESTON—Cecelia Gregg, age 83, of Texas City died Sunday November 25, 2018 in Texas City.
Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday December 1 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
