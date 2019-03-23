Guadalupe “Lupe” Martinez Sauceda, 93, of Texas City went to be with our Lord on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Mainland Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Emken Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m., March 26, 2019 at Emken Linton Funeral Home.
She was born in 1925, lived thru the Great Depression and survived the 1947 Disaster. She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family.
Lupe is preceded in death by her husband Catarino, her 3 sons, and numerous siblings.
She is survived by daughters Carolyn DeLaCerda (Juan) and Julia Bliss. Grandchildren Janie Alfrey (Bobby), Ralph Sanchez (Jill), Julio Sanchez, and Salvador Sanchez. Great grandchildren include Savannah Garcia (Sammy), Brittany Alfrey (Arnold), Bobby Alfrey Jr. (Ruby), Desiree Sanchez, Victoria Martinez, and Victor Martinez. She had 8 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rudy Lara, Bobby McCammon, Samuel Garcia, Manuel Zamora, and Ralph Sanchez, Bobby Alfrey Jr.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Mainland for all of the care she was given while there.
