GALVESTON — Sheryl Denise Coleman was called home on April 4, 2021.She was the second child born to Morrell & Thelma Coleman on August 7, 1965. She attended GISD schools and graduated from Ball High School class of 1983. She played basketball, ran track, and placed second in the Jessie Owens Olympics in Los Angeles, CA. She received a full scholarship to Texas Southern University.
Sheryl was a loyal and devoted daughter, sister, aunt and best friend. She loved working with children. She was employed by The Children Coalition Child Care Center, Galveston Family YMCA, UTMB Day Care, GISD Day Care, and The Children Center. She loved all her nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews unconditionally. She is proceeded in death by her father, Morrell Coleman Sr., her grandparents Bernard & Alberta George Sr. and Robert & Gertrude Coleman and other relatives. She is survived by her mother, Thelma, sisters Jackie (Martin) Charles, Melanie (Brandon) Horton, Terri (Kenneth) Hill, and brother, Morrell B (Nancy) Coleman, and god child Michelle (C.J.) Bennett, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, &devoted friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. untill 12:00 noon, followed by funeral services at noon. Both services will be held at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd Street, Galveston, TX. Masks must be worn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.