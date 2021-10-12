TEXAS CITY — Hazel May Clark, 96, of Texas City, passed away, Thursday, October 7, 2021. Hazel was born in Pharr, Texas on May 1, 1925 to George and Jessie Ingram.
Hazel joined the Army Corp of Cadets in 1945 at Herman Hospital and graduated in 1948 as a registered nurse. She married Donal Earl Clark on November 28, 1948 in McAllen, Texas. They made their home in Texas City where Hazel worked many years at Danforth Hospital and Galveston County Memorial Hospital. She spent the last 19 years of her career as a school nurse at Blocker Middle School. After retirement, Hazel enjoyed painting, shopping, and playing cards with her dear friends Diane and Mike Powell and Ginger Thomas.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Donal Earl Clark and son, Damon Jeffrey Clark. She is survived by her children, Deborah Trigg and husband Bob, Donal S. Clark and partner David LeBeouf, David Mark Clark and wife Brenda, Dorian Culbertson and husband Allan, Doyle Clark and wife Gina; grandchildren, Nathan Smith and wife Eloise, Justin Smith, Brindley Young, Alison Trigg, Caleb Clark and wife, Asia, Rori Clark Nance and husband Nathan, Kyle Denmark and wife Caitlin; great grandchildren, Margot Smith, Kristin Ramey, Ashtyn Clark, Holden Clark, Landon Crowder, Makenzie Crowder, Cruz Denmark, and Clark Denmark.
The Family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregivers Cathy Ciranni, Geraldine James, Ginger Thomas and Manuel Terraza. We would also like to thank the caregivers with Angels Wings Hospice.
To honor Hazel's wishes in lieu of funeral services, we ask anyone who wishes to celebrate her life to make a donation to a charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.